My Target Is To Collapse NDC In Suhum– Oboafo Kwadjo Asante

The Member of Parliament for Suhum in the Eastern region, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante says his target is to make the ruling New Patriotic Party attractive in the Constituency so that even the members of the opposition National Democratic Congress will dump their party and join the NPP.

According to him, his target for seeking re-election is to get more votes for the NPP in the upcoming December polls and make the NDC less attractive to enable him to undertake more development projects in the constituency.

The MP, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante, who was seeking election in the 2020 general elections as a first-timer in the history of Suhum won a total of 34,049 votes representing 63%, against the NDC candidate, Amanda Okyere who had 19,192 votes representing 36% out of the total votes cast of 53,779.

President Akufo-Addo also obtained 33,192 votes as against 18,962 by John Mahama.

The incumbent MP, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante, who is being contested by the Director of Political Affairs at the Office of the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Frank Asiedu Bekoe aka Protozoa, in June 2020 won the Parliamentary Primary after defeating then MP, Frederick Opare-Ansah, Kwadjo Asante, by polling 394 votes out of 666 votes cast against Opare Ansah who garnered 272 votes, representing a 122-vote difference.

Oboafo Kwadjo Asante since taking over the office as a Member of Parliament for Suhum has taken measures to undertake some development projects in the areas of health, education, and roads, among others across the constituency.

Addressing NPP delegates over the weekend in Suhum, he noted that he had planted a seed and it had yielded good fruit in the last 3years when constituents in Suhum voted him to represent them in Parliament.

According to him, he has unfinished business with the people of Suhum and has to complete it before he can say goodbye to his constituents, and the ones he has not done that he can’t leave in the middle of the road, hence seeking a second term.

He explained that under his leadership as an MP, Suhum Constituency has witnessed massive infrastructure development in this relatively short period of three years.

Kwadjo Asante said he is optimistic that the delegates in the Suhum Constituency who in their last internal primary voted massively for him and defeated his opponent with a 15,000 vote margin will do the same for him on January 27, 2024.

He further urged the delegates to vote for a tried and tested person in him to do more for them in 2025.

-BY Daniel Bampoe