I Can Fill O2 Arena – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy

Award-winning Afro-dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has revealed that he is not afraid of the prospect of packing the 22,000-seater O2 Arena in London.

He stated on Cape Coast’s Property FM, “As for the O2 Arena, it’s a venue that I’ve been to before and it’s not scary to fill, but it’s just a matter of announcing and doing your promotion for people to come out in their numbers that’s all and it’ll happen.”

He disclosed that having set up stages and played larger venues elsewhere, he could fill the O2 Arena with the correct promotional tactics.

“In the last two weeks, my brother Davido invited me to perform at his show at Madison Square Garden, which has a capacity of about 20,000 people. I also performed at a reggae festival in Austin, which has an additional capacity of 20,000 people,” he said.

In terms of capacity, we’ve done a lot of performances in these kinds of locations; in fact, I’ve done a few at the 40k-capacity World Cup in Qatar, as well as the thousands-capacity Summer Jam.

“Considering that even Ashaiman has a sizable capacity, I have experienced with international platforms and have ascended some of the highest stages ever.

“It was lovely to see people sing along to my songs when Davido welcomed me on stage two years ago, so filling the O2 Arena isn’t at all impossible, he said to the host. Even the arena can hold more than 20,000 people,” he added.

Having staged performances in UK, USA, Australia, Italy, Holland among others, Stonebwoy has shared stage with international acts such as Lauryn Hill, Alkaline, Busy Signal, Davido, Popcaan, Morgan Heritage, Wizkid and a host of others.

Stonebwoy has rocked some very notable stages across the world from 2019’s Rotom Sunsplash Festival (Spain) to 2020’s Afro Nation (Puerto Rico), 2021’s Yam Carnival (UK), and the 2022 FIFA Fan Festival (Qatar).

In an industry flooded with people trying to establish their identity, Stonebwoy stands as one unique artiste with a sense of direction and purpose.