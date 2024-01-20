Northern Regional NPP To Hold Acclamation For Unopposed Parliamentary Candidates

The Northern Regional Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued instructions for constituencies with unopposed parliamentary candidates to hold an Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference on Sunday, 21st January 2024.

The purpose of the conference is to acclaim or confirm the unopposed aspiring Parliamentary Candidates.

This directive comes in line with the recent statement from the NPP General Secretary, dated 17th January 2024, which informed party members about the decisions made by the National Executive Committee (NEC) during their meeting held on the same day.

The Northern Regional Chairman, Mohammed Adam Baantima Samba, has directed the convening of this conference, in accordance with Article 7(31) of the party’s constitution.

Five constituencies, Karaga, Tolon, Gushegu, Bimbila, and Tatale-Sanguli, will have their unopposed aspiring Parliamentary Candidates go through popular acclamation at the conference.

A letter signed by the Northern Regional Secretary of the NPP, Prof Zakaria Hudu, reported by Citi News, expresses the party’s optimism that this Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference will serve as a milestone in strengthening the party’s democratic process.

Furthermore, it is expected that the conference will foster unity among party members and contribute to a successful outcome in the upcoming 2024 elections.

By Vincent Kubi