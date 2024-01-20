Tension Hits Ayawaso Central NPP Ahead Of Parliamentary Primary

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ayawaso Central in Accra is experiencing increased tension as the parliamentary primary approaches.

Moses Abor, a contender in the upcoming election, has accused the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey of planning to manipulate the polls using unauthorized security personnel.

In a formal complaint submitted to the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Abor, the immediate past NPP Greater Accra Youth Organiser, alleged that Quartey intends to deploy “illegal security personnel” to influence the election in his favor. Abor further claims that the Regional Minister plans to utilize private security personnel and individuals from the Ghana Police Service who allegedly owe allegiance to him.

The objective, according to Abor’s allegations, is to intimidate and harass delegates who are perceived as supporters of Abor’s candidacy on the voting day, which is scheduled for January 27.

In addition to these claims, Abor also alleges that Quartey and his team have devised a scheme to tamper with the election results by unlawfully stuffing ballot boxes with pre-marked ballots.

“We have intercepted a grand agenda by the Regional Minister to stuff the ballot boxes with his thumbprinted ballot papers when voting is ongoing,” Abor stated. “As law-abiding citizens, we do not intend to take the law into our own hands.”

In light of these allegations, Abor and his team have petitioned the Inspector General of Police to take a special interest in the elections for Ayawaso Central. They have requested the deployment of professional police personnel to the venue on the voting day to ensure a free and fair election and prevent any potential clashes.

The NPP primary in Ayawaso Central has attracted significant attention due to the allegations made by Abor against Quartey. As the election draws near, the party and the police will need to address these claims and work towards ensuring a smooth and transparent voting process.

By Vincent Kubi