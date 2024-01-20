The Danger of a Single Story: Looking at the Narratives Around China-Africa Relations

Africa’s relationship with China has become a key factor in the international system, with trade

between the two regions reaching a staggering $282 billion in 2022. However, while most aspects of

the relationship has been subject to public and private scrutiny, the nature of this partnership, and the perceptions surrounding it, as influenced by the power of discourse, have been overlooked. In what

the famous Nigerian writer calls “Danger of a single story,” most times, the discourse around Africa

and China relations have been dangerously tilted to one side.

We, as Africans, need to know that discourse plays a crucial role in shaping the narrative around

many, if not all, topics, and Africa-China relations come to mind. The discourse around the

relationship allows both parties to express their values, expectations, and aspirations and most

importantly give meaning to the relationship by sharing their views. Discourse sets the pace on how

the general populace of each side understands and views, maybe even judge the relationship.

Therefore, it is an essential framework for aligning interests and fostering mutual respect.

Unfortunately, this is not always the case as instances of single-story narratives abound on both sides.

These narratives not only misrepresent the facts but also have a detrimental impact on the relationship

between Africa and China. For instance, there have been allegations of China engaging in

“neocolonialism,” resource exploitation, and a sort of “debt trap” diplomacy in Africa. These claims

fail to fully acknowledge the economic benefits that China’s involvement has brought to the continent

such as its role in the development of infrastructure, industries, and job creation on the continent.

By framing the narrative solely as China taking advantage of Africa, we disregard the positive

contributions that have been made, and worse, we downplay Africa’s ability to be an equal partner.

The issue with narratives like that is that they portray Africa as a ‘victim’, and snatch the power to

meaningful negatiate from her. it also influences public opinion and makes the masses suspicious of

every form of Chinese engagement or involvement on the continent and as such do not reap the full

potential. Therefore, allowing these narratives to persist not only harms the reputation of Chinese

investors but also threatens the entire Africa-China relationship.

Similarly, a narrative that is commonly found in media reports in China is the perception of Africa as

a helpless and poor continent reliant on Chinese ‘assistance’ without emphasizing the mutuality of

the collaboration. While it is true that China has provided aid and engaged in some ‘charitable’

projects in Africa, it is crucial to highlight the commitment undertaken by the African side. By

portraying the continent as a passive recipient of aid by focusing solely on the charity aspect, we

ignore the immense potential and capacity of African nations in their support and commitment to

China’s bilateral and multilateral policies.

The issue with such a narrative is that it presents Africans as ‘helpless’ and ‘poor’ which could easily

attract disrespect and mistreatment. Such discourse if not altered may enforce the perception of

Africans as a charity case for the Chinese governement which undermines the concept of mutual respect and win-win cooperation, a cornerstone of China’s President Xi Jinping’s African policy

Therefore, to build a strong and sustainable partnership between Africa and China, it is imperative to go beyond these single-story narratives and instead foster a shared narrative based on mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation. By engaging in constructive discourse, both regions can address the misconceptions and stereotypes that have plagued their relationship.

Since discourse has the power to create misconceptions and stereotypes, it also has the power to challenge those misconceptions and stereotypes surrounding African-China relations.

Discourse should therefore be used to enforce narratives that provide an opportunity for Africa and China to align their interests, expectations, and values into a cohesive framework.

For instance, by engaging in constructive dialogue, Africa can ensure that China’s investments are

well communicated to the populace, and both sides can embrace a more balanced and inclusive

approach to reporting and storytelling, thereby contributing to a more accurate and comprehensive

narrative of their relationship. For China, this will involve acknowledging the contributions and

agency of African countries in their collaboration with China, and highlighting the mutual benefits

and shared development that arise from their partnership.

In conclusion, the importance of discourse in Africa-China relations cannot be overstated. By crafting

a shared narrative grounded in mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation, both regions can

overcome the misconceptions and stereotypes that have hindered their relationship. It is only through

this discourse-driven approach that a long-lasting, mutually beneficial partnership can be built, paving

the way for sustainable development and growth