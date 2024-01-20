Gov’t Builds Second Fire Service Academy

In a momentous occasion yesterday morning, Ghana’s Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, commissioned the country’s second Fire Service Academy and Training School located in Wungu, within the North East Region.

This newly-constructed training facility boasts of well-furnished classrooms, a three-storey administration block, dormitories for both male and female trainees, a dining hall, and state-of-the-art training equipment.

Significantly, the Wungu facility becomes only the second fire service training school in Ghana since gaining independence, joining the illustrious James Town institution in Accra.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Dr. Bawumia indicated that the establishment of this training school represents the government’s unwavering commitment to bolster the nation’s fire service training infrastructure.

In addition to the academy in James Town, he mentioned that the government has committed to the establishment of three additional fire service training schools.



The third school, located in Dua-Yaw Nkwanta, is set to be commissioned in the near future, with the fourth school projected to be completed by year’s end.

He said the remarkable increase in personnel serves as a testament to the government’s dedication to expanding and enhancing the Ghana Fire Service.

Over the past seven years, the number of fire service personnel has exceeded the 100% mark, surging from 7,000 to an impressive 15,000. The Vice President added that this remarkable growth underscores the administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the Ghanaian population.

The newly-commissioned training school in Wungu will assume a critical role in equipping fire service personnel with the requisite skills and knowledge to effectively handle emergencies while safeguarding lives and property.

This investment in fire service infrastructure will undoubtedly contribute to greater efficiency and effectiveness within the Ghana Fire Service, ensuring the nation’s safety is upheld.

As plans for the third training school approach their final stages and preparations for the fourth school are underway, it becomes evident that the government’s tireless efforts to elevate and expand fire service training facilities across Ghana have borne fruit. These notable achievements will undoubtedly result in a more robust and capable fire service, well-equipped to respond to emergencies and protect the Ghanaian populace.

With the commissioning of the second Fire Service Academy, Ghana takes an impressive stride forward in enhancing its fire service training infrastructure, bolstering the nation’s ability to deal with emergencies effectively. The government’s commitment to the Ghana Fire Service is unmistakable, and its unwavering dedication to protecting lives and property is commendable.

By Vincent Kubi