Mahama, Naana Missing At Otumfuo’s Big Show

Former President and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, was noticeably absent at the grand 25th-anniversary celebration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

This conspicuous absence marks another instance of Mahama reportedly disregarding the King of the Ashanti Kingdom, having previously missed the monarch’s 74th birthday celebration as well.

While National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, graced the Akwasidae festival with his presence, where he was seen exchanging pleasantries with President Akufo-Addo, Mahama’s nonattendance prompted claims from his camp that he had not been formally invited to the prestigious Ashanti event which drew illustrious guests from various spheres of society including foreign dignitaries.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a Special Aide and sister of the former President, refuted what she claims to be a misleading post suggesting that Mahama had not received an invitation to Otumfuo’s birthday commemoration, emphasizing that the purported communication was erroneous and misleading.

Mogtari highlighted the enduring amicable relationship between Mahama and the Asantehene, stressing that formal invitations were not necessary for Mahama’s participation in the King’s events.

In a statement, she elucidated, “the relationship between my boss, former President John Dramani Mahama, and Nana Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu, is a matter of public record.” She reiterated that their strong bond negated the need for formal invitations, underscoring Mahama’s free access to Manhyia and dismissing unfounded claims of requisite invitations.

Kumasi, the cultural heart of the Ashanti region, witnessed a vibrant celebration at the Akwasidae festival, where traditional kente cloth adorned dignitaries such as Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Bawumia and his wife Samira, and celebrities like Nana Ama Mcbrown in a display of cultural appreciation and tradition.

Criticism has emerged regarding Mahama’s seemingly repeated disregard for honoring the Asantehene as his running mate, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was equally nowhere to be found.

Lecturer Ishag Kyei Brobbey of KNUST condemned Mahama for his perceived disrespect towards Otumfuo, alleging Mahama’s failure to pay respects during his regional campaign tour and the Akwasidae festival.

Brobbey expressed disappointment at Mahama’s actions, highlighting the significant cultural and traditional importance of acknowledging the Asantehene.

By Vincent Kubi