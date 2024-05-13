Ghana Link Boss Picks ‘Entrepreneur Of The Year’ For The Sixth Time

In a night of significant achievements at the Ghana-West Africa Business Excellence Awards held on May 10, 2024, Dr. Nick Danso Adjei, Chief Executive Officer and the Executive Chairman of Ghana Link Network Services Ltd was honoured with the prestigious title of Ghana’s “Entrepreneur of the Year”.

This marks the sixth time Dr. Danso Adjei has won this esteemed accolade, affirming his status as one of Ghana’s leading entrepreneurs.

Under his leadership, Ghana Link Network Services Ltd has revolutionized trade facilitation in the region with the implementation of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS).

The system has been pivotal in enhancing operational efficiencies at Ghana’s ports and borders, which in turn has significantly increased government revenue and improved the ease of doing business.

The company itself also garnered the “Trade Facilitation Company of the Year” award, recognizing its robust implementation of the ICUMS and its impact on the trade ecosystem. This system connects over 8,000 daily users including freight forwarders, shippers, and numerous regulatory bodies such as the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority and the Environmental Protection Agency, streamlining processes that were previously cumbersome and time-consuming.

Reflecting on the awards, Dr Danso Adjei said, “I am thrilled to receive this recognition which not only highlights hard work but also fuels our commitment to continue improving our services. These awards are a testament to the dedication of our staff who strive to provide the best services at our ports and borders.”

In addition to winning “Entrepreneur of the Year”, Dr Danso Adjei’s company has been recognized with several other awards this year, including the Trade Facilitation Technology Leadership Award, E-Solution for Trade Excellence Award, Excellence In Innovation and Technology Award, and more.

The achievements of Dr Nick Danso Adjei and Ghana Link Network Services Ltd highlight the transformative power of technology and leadership in advancing trade facilitation and economic growth in West Africa.