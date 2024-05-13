Nana Akua Afriyie Appointed Deputy CEO Of Coastal Development Authority

Nana Akua Afriyie

Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, immediate last Deputy Ghana Ambassador to China has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The appointment takes effect from today May 13, 2024 and is pending Constitutional Advice from the governing board of the Authority, following consultations with the Public Services Commission.

The announcement came through a letter penned by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, confirming the notable appointment of Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie. With an impressive background and a track record of service, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie is set to bring her expertise and leadership skills to the Coastal Development Authority at a crucial time.

As the newly appointed Deputy CEO, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie is poised to play a key role in the strategic and operational functions of the Coastal Development Authority, working towards the sustainable development and growth of coastal regions in Ghana.

Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie’s extensive experience and dedication to public service makes her a valuable addition to the leadership team of the Coastal Development Authority.

With a focus on enhancing infrastructure, promoting economic opportunities, and addressing the unique challenges faced by coastal communities, her appointment marks a significant step towards advancing the development goals set forth by the Authority.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s decision to appoint Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie as Deputy CEO underscores a commitment to meritocracy and excellence in leadership appointments, ensuring that individuals with the right qualifications and expertise are entrusted with key roles in driving national development initiatives. Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie’s appointment is set to invigorate the Coastal Development Authority’s efforts in promoting sustainable development and inclusive growth along Ghana’s coastal areas.

Nana Akua Afriyie was born 3rd September 1969 in Saltpond, Central Region of Ghana.

She is a Ghanaian and a member of the New Patriotic Party.

She was married with four children.

She was the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North constituency before she was removed by the current MP for the area, Sheila Bartels.

She staged a comeback and won the party’s parliamentary primary overthrowing the incumbent in a painful revenge.

She holds a Diploma in Management Studies from the University of Cape Coast, Certificate in Administration and Management, GIMPA and Proficiency in Dutch Language at Zadkine Holland.

In 2015, Nana Akua Owusu Afryie contested and won the NPP parliamentary seat for the Ablekuma North Constituency in the Greater Accra Region. She won this parliamentary seat during the 2016 Ghanaian general elections, beating three other candidates, namely Sally Amaki Darko of the National Democratic Congress, and Akwasi Asiama Adade of the Conventions Peoples Party.

She contested in the 2016 election of Ablekuma North held on 7 December 2016 Owusu Afriyie and won the election by obtaining 54,698 votes out of the 82,091 cast, representing 66.84 percent of total valid votes.

By Vincent Kubi