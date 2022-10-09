Nana Agradaa Scams Congregants, Closes Down Church

The members stranded at the church premises

Self styled Evangelist, Patricia Oduro Asiedua popularly known as Nana Agradaa, a former fetish priestess, and money doubler has been accused of swindling members of her church with her money-doubling scam, known as “Sika Gari”.

She allegedly perpetrated the scam against the congregants of the Heaven Way Church in Weija, Accra after she allegedly promised to give them GH¢300,000 and double whatever money a member brings during a special all night service on Friday October 7, 2022.

The quest for quick and easy way to make money attracted more congregants to the church she recently founded, to offer various sums of money with the hope of having it in tenfolds.

The victims, however, were left disappointed after Nana Agradaa disappeared after collecting their monies throughout the night.

This resulted in chaotic scenes at the church premises the next morning as aggrieved church members who stayed throughout the night angrily wander about in tears without knowing the next step to take.

In videos sighted by DGN Online show aggrieved victims wailing and protesting at her church premises in Weija to demand a refund of their monies.

In a statement released by the police on Sunday October 9, 2022, the Police said it has commenced investigation into the matter.

“The Police have commenced investigation into alleged money doubling scam allegedly perpetrated against some members of the Heaven Way Church in Weija, Accra, by the founder of the church Patricia Asiedua.

“The investigation was initiated following reports that have come to the attention of the Police on the matter,” excerpts of the police statement read.

The police therefore urged anyone with information that can assist the investigation to report to the Accra Regional Police Command at Accra.

While investigation continues, we advised the victims to remain calm and law abiding, the police said.

By Vincent Kubi