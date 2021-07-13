Nana Has Final Say On MMDCEs

John Boadu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be the ultimate decider of people who will be appointed Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has said.

Mr. Boadu said although the Vetting Committee of MMDCEs has done its work and made recommendations in its report, it had no powers to make appointments and that it was the President who would decide finally on who gets appointed.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM yesterday, the NPP General Secretary asserted that members of the committee expected between 90 to 95 percent of the shortlisted candidates to reflect the President’s preferences when he finally carries out the appointment.

“Though we have finished our work and the report is ready for submission to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, he has the final say in who becomes the MMDCE in every district, municipality or metropolis,” he stressed.

According to him, any alteration of the recommendations of the committee could come from the President’s assessment of the candidates, events and promises made to some party members during the NPP parliamentary primaries last year.

There has been ‘concerns’ that the delay in releasing the list is affecting the performance of the government but Mr. Boadu said the President will act on the issue.

He called on the public particularly people in the elephant fraternity, to exercise restraint on the appointments, indicating that the list would be made public before the end of this month.

In May this year, President Akufo-Addo tasked the party to set up a committee to receive and vet applications for the position of MMDCEs in various regions across the country for consideration.

By Ernest Kofi Adu