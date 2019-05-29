Nana Oye Shops For MP Job After Bitter Divorce

Nana Oye

FORMER MINISTER of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur, is turning to the Adenta Constituency in Accra, to test the waters again in her quest to become a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP).

Nana Oye whose marriage with lawyer Tony Lithur recently hit the rock leading to a bitter battle over divorce, has already met her former employer, former President John Mahama to make her intentions known.

She has also indicated that she has had consultations with her mentors, advisors, party executives, constituents of Adenta over the move to take a shot at the parliamentary seat.

According to her, “following consultations with my Mentors, Advisors, Party Executives, Constituents of Adentan and after a lot of self reflection, I have taken a resolute decision to offer myself as a willing and able candidate for the Adentan Parliamentary Seat on the ticket of the NDC.”

Her visit to Mr. Mahama on Tuesday to announce to him, she said in a statement posted on facebook, was “to solicit his counsel.”

Previous Failed Attempts

Nana Oye had over the last few years been crisscrossing the Western, Greater Accra and Eastern Regions, desperately shopping for a parliamentary seat.

She started with Shama in the Western Region in 2014 where the odds were against her, then moved to Odododiodioo in the Greater Accra Region and could not stand the heat of Bukom man, Nii Lantey Vandepuye and finally tested her popularlity at Aburi in the Eastern Region but was not welcomed making her to quench her burning parliamentary fire.

As at the time she was made a minister by virtue of her estranged husband’s association with the NDC and John Mahama, she was not a card bearing member of the party.

She conceded during her vetting that she was not an NDC member.

Even though NDC has not open nominations for the 2020 polls, Oye Lithur, a former human rights activist has suddenly ressurected her parliamentary ambition, targeting the Adentan constituency where the NDC candidate Mohammed Ramadan, brother of Second Lady, Samira Bawumia lost the election in 2016 to Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, NPP Director of Communications.

Divorce Saga

And she is back at it again at Adenta in the Greater Accra Region, this time around with an embarrassing divorce case – which is still ongoing in court – on grounds of her alleged infidelity which has been a subject matter for ‘gossips.’

Tony Lithur had accused his wife of over 25years in 2018 of among other things, being a violent woman, not a good mother and wife, as well as cheating on him with several men.

He also accused her of acquiring a property valued at $400,000 in South Africa. DAILY GUIDE has learnt that the case is before the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, for investigation.

Mahama’s Acknowledgment

In a statement posted on her Facebook wall, she said the former President during the meeting “acknowledged the need to elect strong, opinionated candidates who would appeal to the general electorate during the 2020 elections.”

She said “the general elections would involve the entire voting public and not just the NDC delegates, in this regard we as a party need to be strategic in our selection of parliamentary candidates.”

According to her, “we must also consider the strength, the character and track record of the aspirants to determine if they can emerge victorious in the general elections.”

BY Melvin Tarlue