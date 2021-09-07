Nana Refunds Salary Increment

President Akufo-Addo has refunded his salary increment to the Controller and Accountant General.

It follows his decision to put a freeze on salary increments of members of the Executive arm of government in support of efforts to help reduce the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic which has affected the economy.

The announcement was made at this year’s May Day celebration where he decided to freeze increment in the salaries of members of the Executive and other appointees.

At a press briefing, Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin said “for some reason, when the President received his accrued salary from January to August this year, he noticed that the directive he gave had not been enforced…so leading by example on Thursday, 2nd September (2021) he wrote a check amounting to ₵237, 974 to the Pensions and Salaries account of the Controller and Accountant Generals Department to reflect the decision he has taken to freeze salary for himself.”

“He has instructed the Chief of Staff to ensure that the Vice President, the Ministers of State, Deputy Ministers of State and other Executives also refund increments which they are not entitled to for this year because he has indicated that there should be a freeze on all increment for members of the Executive”, he said.

The Chief of Staff is said to have in turn communicated the decision to all staff and appointees.

The increments were proposed by the Presidential Committee on Emoluments chaired by Professor Yaa Ntiamoah.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent