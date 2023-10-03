NDC Bribes Kayayie To Join Occupy BoG Demo

An overwhelming number of female head porters popularly known as “Kayayie” in the Central Business District Accra had their palms greased by persons suspected to be lead members of the Occupy BOG Demo to join the protest.

According to sources they received GHS 20 each as a motivational fee to join the protesting NDC members against the current leadership of the Bank of Ghana over the alleged mismanagement of state funds.

The protest was also to air their grievances over the government’s inability to address the many challenges facing them regarding their accommodation, health, and economic well-being.

As captured in the video available to DGN Online, a number of the Kayayie with their head pans were seen in a queue beside a red VIP bus at the Adabraka area waiting to receive their “motivational fee” from the organizers before joining the mammoth crowd at the Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Circle to protest against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

Meanwhile, a number of Ghanaians joined the minority NDC to demonstrate against the Governor and his deputies over the losses the central bank recorded in 2022 on the assertion that the central bank illegally printed over GH¢80 billion to the Akufo-Addo government.

Addison Must Go

Addressing the media, Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa stated that the NDC minority is bent on ensuring that the BoG governor and his deputies resign and are prosecuted for causing huge financial loss to the state.

“When they resign it sends a clear message that when you are given the opportunity to hold public office and you mismanage and you totally violate the laws, you destroy livelihood, you will pay the alternate price and suffer the consequences.

MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam and Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson on his part stated that the NDC minority will resist any attempt of intimidation from the security forces which seek to prevent them from submitting a petition to the governor of the BoG, Ernest Addison.

“We the NDC minority will match to the entrance of the Central bank to submit the petition to the BoG governor and nobody else. And we must be allowed to see the governor of the central bank because we have informed the police to show us where the security zones are but we have not been informed where the zones are still the NDC leadership must be allowed to see the governor” he stated.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke