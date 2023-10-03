Ken Agyapong, Wontumi Must Be Called To Order – Carlos Ahenkorah

In a recent development within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West Constituency, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, has called on the party’s elders to intervene and settle the ongoing feud between Kennedy Agyapong and Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi.

Mr. Ahenkorah believes that resolving this conflict is crucial to the party’s success.

Speaking on UTV, Ahenkorah emphasized the need for Agyapong and Wontumi to put aside their differences and engage in constructive dialogue.

He warned against washing their dirty linen in public, as it could damage the party’s reputation.

Mr Ahenkorah also urged Agyapong to be more mindful of the impact his comments could have, considering his influential position in society.

Highlighting the potential consequences of their feud, the Tema West MP referred to a publication suggesting that Wontumi might retaliate against Agyapong, which could give an advantage to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Therefore, urgent action is needed to prevent any further escalation of tensions.

The dispute between Agyapong and Wontumi has been ongoing, with Agyapong accusing Wontumi of undermining the NPP and causing divisions within the party in the Ashanti region.

Agyapong specifically pointed out Wontumi’s intimidation of party executives and members as contributing to the downfall of the NPP.

This call for intervention comes at a crucial time for the NPP, as they work towards maintaining peace within the party and focusing on their “One Village, One Dam” initiative.

Agyapong has recently praised the initiative for its positive impact on local communities.

However, without resolving internal conflicts, the party’s ability to achieve its goals may be hampered.

It remains to be seen how the NPP elders will respond to Ahenkorah’s plea.

The party’s leadership will need to act swiftly to address the current unrest and ensure unity among its members. Their ability to effectively deal with internal disputes will ultimately determine the success of the NPP in the future.

By Vincent Kubi