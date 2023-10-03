Nana Kobo Supports Mamobi Senior Correction Centre

Renowned Ghanaian business mogul and philanthropist, Nana Kobo as part of his social responsibility to society has supported the inmates of the Senior Correction Centre in Mamobi, Accra with relief items.

The donated items included gallons of vegetable cooking oil, packs of water, sacks of rice, assorted drinks, various food items, toiletries, and an undisclosed amount of money to support the Senior Correction Centre .

Addressing the inmates, Nana Kobo in his words of encouragement entreated them to leverage the opportunities provided within the walls of the correction centre to transform their lives when they leave the facility.

“What I will tell you is don’t lose hope. Don’t give up on life because challenges are part of life. Nothing comes easy in life. You will suffer and face challenges but at the end of the day, you’ll be successful. We built our lives slowly and methodically. We fell down but didn’t stay there and that is why we are here today. Let your lives reflect that of Christ so that one day you’ll have testimonies. God bless you all and lift you up from your current challenges”, he said.

Prison Officials who spoke on behalf of the Officer-In-Charge of the Correctional Centre, DDP Millicent Owusu expressed gratitude to Nana Kobo for his kind gesture, urging other benevolent organizations to come to their aid to help support the day-to-day operation of the centre.

Nana Kobo was in the company of ace Ghanaian high-life artiste, Kwabena Kwabena who entertained the inmates with some of his hit and inspirational songs and encouraged them to keep their hopes alive.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke