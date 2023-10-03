Agya Koo Throws Support Behind Kennedy Agyapong

Agya Koo

Renowned Kumawood actor, Agya Koo, has endorsed Kennedy Agyapong as the ideal man to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as its flagbearer in the 2024 presidential elections.

The actor has been captured in a spirited video, passionately campaigning for the NPP flagbearer hopeful.

Agya Koo, who has previously declared his unwavering loyalty to Mr. Agyapong, has seized the opportunity presented by the campaign season to reaffirm his support.

In the captivating video, the actor donned a ‘Showdown’ campaign shirt while grooving energetically to the beats of a song he produced to endorse Kennedy.

The song, titled ‘Onoa,’ delivered its messages of unwavering support for Kennedy Agyapong through the lyrical charm of the Twi language. Key lines in the song rang out with enthusiasm, saying, “Who is that coming? He’s the one. Is it Kennedy? Yes, he’s the one…Kennedy Agyapong is coming, let’s all meet him.”

As the election season unfolds, Agya Koo’s involvement highlights the significant role that celebrities and public figures play in shaping public opinion and galvanizing support for political candidates in Ghana’s dynamic political landscape.