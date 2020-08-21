NDC Cape Coast North Parliamentary Candidate Stripped

A Cape Coast High Court has dismissed an appeal by the Cape Coast North parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress, Kwamena Mintah Nyarkoh, over the withdrawal of his voter identification card issued by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The Court presided over by Patience Mills Tetteh adjourned the case to Wednesday, August 26, 2020 for reasons for the dismissal of the appeal.

Justice Tetteh upheld the decision of the District Registration Review Committee set up by the Electoral Commission which investigated the allegations and subsequently withdrew the voter identity card of Nyarkoh.

It will be recalled that on Thursday, July 16, during the EC’s voters registration exercise, Mr Nyarko went to register at Nkanfoa polling station for the new voter card.

However an observer picked a challenge form and presented his case on the grounds that the house number produced by the candidate did not belong to him and that he was not a resident of Cape Coast North.

In accordance with the law, Richard Asenso, Cape Coast North EC Registration Officer, set up a committee to investigate the issues which consequently invited the two parties to present their case.

The Committee later found out that it was indeed true that Nyarkoh is not a resident of the house address in which he provided for his application.

This led to Nyarkoh appealing against the decision of the committee at the High Court.

The Court’s decision means that Nyarkoh cannot contest as a parliamentary candidate of that constituency.

GNA