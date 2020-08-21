Immigration Officer, 3Others Arrested For Robbery At Sefwi-Asempaneye

Police in Sefwi-Wiawso have arrested four suspected armed robbers at Sefwi-Asempaneye in the Juabeso District of the Western North Region.

The four are, Abunbunlar Ebenezer,31, illegal miner, Bashiru Adaza, 20, illegal miner, Kwasi Isaac, 24, motor rider and Samuel Akuley, an Immigration officer stationed in the Ashanti region.

Briefing the media at Sefwi- Waiwso, Police Chief Superintendent, Nana Kwaku Duah, Western North Regional Crime Officer, said the police had a tip off that three motor bike riders have robbed a mining firm at Sefwi-Bonzian.

He said the police with the said information rushed to the scene around 2pm on the said day and managed to arrest three of the suspects.

According to the Crime Officer a search conducted on them revealed, one locally manufactured pistol, a single barrel gun, eight live cartridges, one military uniform, one Immigration officers’ uniform, a pair of desert boots, two face masks, a cutlass, crash helmet a gold detector and eight mobile phones.

Chief Supt Duah further disclosed that Samuel Akuley, the Immigration officer later reported at the Police station to claim ownership of the retrieved items saying he left them on a motor bike.

The crime officer said two of the suspects confirmed knowing Akuley as an immigration officer, so the police cross-checked with the Ashanti region Immigration command which confirmed him as an Immigration officer but indicated that he did not sort for permission at the time of his arrest.

Chief Supt. Duah said the four would be processed for court, whilst investigations continue.

He therefore appealed to residents of the area to continue to volunteer information to the police.

