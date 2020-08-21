African Leadership Magazine Unveils Winners

The editorial board of the African Leadership Magazine has unveiled the winners in the 17 categories of the African Business Leadership Awards 2020. The keenly contested awards attracted over 220, 000 entries on the website and across social media platforms, as well as submissions via email from Africans across the continent and in Diaspora.

All 17 winners of the African Business Leadership Awards 2020 shall be presented with an award trophy and formally decorated with the instruments of the honour at the 5th US – Africa Investment Forum & Policy Dialogue 2020 (virtual), scheduled to hold (Via Zoom) from September 29th – 30th, 2020. A special Commendation award shall also be presented to the most distinguished runners-up in the various categories.

The Winners emerged through a 3-step points-based selection process that included a call for nomination; a call for online voting for shortlisted nominees; and the editorial board’s final review of the nominations and voting submissions – using supporting evidence and voting considerations in their final decisions to decide the African Business Leadership Awards 2020 winners. The online voting was responsible for sixty-five percentage points and supporting evidence responsible for 35% in the final selection process for the 2020 winners.

The winners were unveiled by the Publisher of the Magazine, Dr Ken Giami, at the UK Head Office of the group after the editorial board reviewed the collated online and offline votes. Also considered were submissions from the Magazine’s over 1 million subscribers and online followers.

The Publisher, Dr Giami, while unveiling the list of winners, maintained that “Africa depends on businesses and its leaders for sustenance, jobs and wealth creation.”

Continuing the Publisher stated that, “at this time when there are widespread disruptions occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, the role and place of the business community to not only serve their clients, but become strong positive references for society on how to thrive amidst uncertainties, and inspire hope in people’s ability to aspire to solve more of the problems facing the African people today, is more important than ever.”

“Our winners and all the nominees truly deserve to be recognized for the outstanding work they have done over the last year, and they continue to do for the development of our continent”. Dr Giami added.

The final winners unveiled are therefore as follows:

African Inspirational Business Leadership Award Category

Rebecca Miano, CEO, Kenya Electricity Generating Company- Winner

Hassanein Hiridjee, CEO, Axian Group, Madagascar- 1st Runner-up

African Business Leader of the Year Category

Yasser Shaker, CEO, Orange Egypt – Winner

Austin Avuru, Former CEO, Seplat – 1st Runner-up

Central Bank Governor of the Year Category

John Rwangombwa, National Bank of Rwanda Governor – Winner

Ernest Addission, Bank of Ghana Governor – 1st Runner-up

African CEO of the Year Category

James Mwangi, CEO, Equity Bank Group, Kenya – Winner

Mauricio Alarcon, former CEO, Nestle Nigeria Plc – 1st Runner

Business-Friendly Governor of the Year Category

Lee Kinyanjui, Kenya Nakuru County Governor – Winner

David Makhura, South Africa Gauteng Province Premier– 1st Runner up

COVID-19 Response Business Hero Award Category

Econet Group Zimbabwe – Winner

Standard Organization of Nigeria- 1st Runner up

Africa CSR and Community Development Award Category

Ecobank Transnational Group – Winner

Trade Kings Zambia – 1st Runner-up

African Female Business Leader of the Year Category

Funke Opeke, Founder, MainOne, Nigeria – Winner

Janine Kacou Diagou, Group Chief Executive Director, NSIA – 1st Runner –up

African Finance Minister of the Year Category

Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance, Ethiopia – Winner

Romuald Wadagni, Minister of Finance, Benin – 1st Runner-up

Industry Personality of the Year Category

Segun Ogunsanya, CEO, Airtel Nigeria – Winner

Joao Figueiredo, CEO, Moza Banco Mozambique- 1st Runner up

African Regulator of the Year Category

National Petroleum Authority Ghana – Winner

Financial Regulatory Authority Egypt – 1st Runner-up

African Business Integrity Award Category

Vodacom Tanzania – Winner

Attijariwafa Bank Morrocco – 1st Runner-up

African Company of the Year Category

Safaricom Kenya – Winner

Nestle Nigeria – 1st Runner-up

African Brand of the Year Category

Guaranty Trust Bank – winner

Mastercard Africa – 1st Runner-up

Young Business Leader of the Year Category

Olugbenga Agboola, CEO, Flutterwave – Winner

Darlene Menzies, CEO, Finfund South Africa- 1st Runner-up

Trade & Investment Minister of the Year

Alan Kyerematen – Ghana – Winner

Melaku Alebel – Ethiopia – 1st Runner-up

Lifetime Achievement Award

Patrice Motsepe, Chairman, African Rainbow Minerals, South Africa- Winner

Jim Ovia, Founder, Zenith Bank Plc, Nigeria– 1st Runner-up

The African Business Leadership Awards is a prestigious recognition event to reward exceptional corporate practices and outstanding achievers in Africa’s business landscape and its private sector. The awards are in keeping with the African Leadership Magazine’s tradition of presenting the sides of the continent’s businesses and leaders, which hardly finds placement on global media platforms – celebrating exemplary business leadership on the continent. The 2020 edition especially recognizes business leaders, visionaries and innovators that continue to shape African economies; and drive today’s leading businesses that are making outstanding contributions to Africa’s economic development and post-COVID response and recovery, using business as a force for good, through their CSR and community development activities.

About African Leadership Magazine Group

The African Leadership magazine is published by African Leadership (UK) Limited, a company registered in the United Kingdom. The Magazine focuses on bringing the best of Africa to a global audience, telling the African story from an African perspective; while evolving solutions to peculiar challenges being faced by the continent today.