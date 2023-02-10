NDC Suame Warmonger Caged

Razak Avoliya

Koampa Razak Avoliya, the Suame Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been remanded by the Asokwa Circuit court in the Ashanti Region.

He was charged with an offence of hate speech of calling for violence prior, during and after 2024 polls.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kofi Blagodzie, the prosecutor in the case had prayed the court to deny the accused person bail to enable investigations to be concluded.

He argued that granting Razak Avoliya bail might interfere with investigations and possibly cause anarchy considering the magnitude of his ‘hate speech’ on Sunday when he granted a local media house interview during an event.

The presiding judge, Fred Obikyere was convinced, despite defense’s plea for bail application.

Interestingly, counsel for the accused, Evans Amankwaa, described Thursday’s ruling as disappointing “I am talking as a lawyer and NDC member, we will not be intimidated” he told the media.

Razak Avoliya was arrested following an investigation into a viral video in which he allegedly incited political violence ahead of the next general elections.

He has been remanded to reappears on Tuesday, February 14.

By Vincent Kubi