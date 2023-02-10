Agradaa Runs From Accident Claims

The self-acclaimed Evangelist, and former Fetish Priestess, Patricia Oduro Asiedu, aka Nana Agradaa is denying reports trending that she and her entourage had reportedly been involved in an accident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on Thursday noon.

An amateur video recorded by an onlooker captured Agradaa walking towards a vehicle completely damaged to assess the damage done to the cars involved as she appeared unharmed.

The grey SUV was pushed into a ditch.

There hasn’t been a report from the Police to authenticate the accident. There were no serious casualties at the site of the accident.

However, reacting to the story she said the news circulating is false.

According to her, she was driving on the stretch, and her car was never involved in the said accident as she was only at the scene to offer assistance to the victims who had already been rushed to the hospital on her arrival.

She rained curses on those peddling falsehoods and wished her bad adding that such people will all die before her.

The self-acclaimed Evangelist has been in and out of court facing various charges including non-consensual sharing of intimate nude images contrary to Sections 67(1) of the Cybersecurity Act, (Act 1038).

She has pleaded not guilty to the charge before Circuit Court 10 presided over by Evelyn Asamoah on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Four others Enock Owusu Kissi, 33, Charles Omane alias One Gig, 39, Emmanuel Kofi Gyasi, 47, and one Andy currently at large were also charged with abetment of crime namely; non-consensual sharing of an intimate image.

Kissi (2nd Accused) and Omane (3rd Accused) who were present in court pleaded not guilty while Emmanuel Kofi Gyasi (4th Accused) was absent. The fifth Accused said to be Andy (5th Accused) is at large.

They have all been granted bail with the sum of GHC100,000 with three sureties each. They are expected to reappear in court on March 8, 2023.

-BY Daniel Bampoe