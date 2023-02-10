DDEP: Akufo-Addo’s CJ Threatens Court Action

The 73-year-old former Chief Justice, Sophia Abena Akuffo has threatened to head to court if government does not exclude pensioners from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

The visibly angry former Chief Justice slammed the government over its decision to include pension funds in the programme.

“I am over 70 years now, I am no longer government employee, my mouth has been ungagged, and I am talking, and I am saying that we have failed, and it is important that the elderly should be respected. I find this wicked, I find it disrespectful, I find it unlawful, I find it totally wrong,” the irritated former Chief Justice told journalists when she joined a group of pensioners to picket at the Finance Ministry today, Friday February 10.

She lambasted the government for messing up the economy and attempting to “forcibly” include their pension funds in the debt restructuring exercise without accountability and engagement.

Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo described the decision by the government as “sheer wickedness and outright disrespect to the elderly who have sacrificed their lives for the development of the nation.”

She wants government to be transparent and account to Ghanaians on what led to the current economic crisis and what all the loans were used for.

By Vincent Kubi