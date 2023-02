My Friends Marriage Collapsed Because Of Movie Career– Majid Michel

Majid Michel

Actor Majid Michel has asked people who want to get into an acting career to choose their partners carefully.

According to him, choosing a partner who doesn’t appreciate your career line is a recipe for disaster.

Speaking on Hitz Fm on Thursday, he said he has friends who divorced because they could not stand the other being involved in intimate roles in movies.

“I have had friends who divorced because of film. The man wanted to enter the industry and his wife was not in support of it. He eventually did and then she left. She could not stand the intimate roles actors play,” he revealed.

Talking about his wife, he said he is fortunate to have a partner who understands film and knows the ins and outs of it.

“I am lucky to have a partner who grew up in the film. She understands film and knows how it’s done. She knows everything there is to it. She doesn’t have a problem at all.

“She reads the scripts before they come out and knows whom you are going to act the role with.”

Majid added that it is always better to choose a partner who understands the job and would not give you problems when you decide to start a career in film.

“Choosing a partner is very important. It makes or breaks you. The partners are very important. Especially the man.”