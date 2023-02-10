Stop Don Little From Driving- Oboy Siki

Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki is asking the Drivers Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to withdraw the driver’s license of his colleague, Don Little.

This is because the actor is small in stature and could pose a threat to other road users. The actor he argued should not be allowed to drive on the road.

“Ghanaian police have made a big mistake because he (Don Little) doesn’t qualify for driving with his height. He can’t even acquire a license but someone managed to obtain it for him illegally,” he alleged in an interview with Kofi Adoma.

“The office which issues licenses put a lot of things into consideration before granting an individual a license. Some rules and regulations guide their operations…in Ghana, we take a lot of things for granted,” he added.

The comment was in reaction to a viral video that captured Don Little cruising in his car with actor Yaw Dabo.

“How can he (Don Little) manage when his car hits a big pothole? What hands will he use to hold on tight to the steering wheel? He can easily fall. When they travel abroad, the white folks see them as kids… whoever got him that license is looking for his death…Yaw Dabo has never driven a car so I will admonish Don Little to desist from driving,” he said.