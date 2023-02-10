My Fight With Nana Akua Addo Was A Stunt- Ayisha Modi

Controversial socialite, Ayisha Modi, has revealed that her fight with actress Nana Akua Addo in 2021 was a deliberate move for them to trend.

In an interview on Accra FM, she alleged that some famous people ask her to make them popular on social media by insulting them.

“You know, people say I like musicians. Sometimes, some of these musicians pay me to insult them. The fight Nana Akua Addo and I had was all arranged. Everything was arranged.

“I was sick around that time when she asked me to insult her, and she kept convincing me. It took me three weeks to accept her offer. She realized that her career was going downhill, so she asked me to create something, and we fought,” he said.

In, 2021, Ayisha Modi descended heavily on Nana Akua Addo over the allegation that the actress has bad-mouthed her.

She said Nana Akua Addo sent a message to Kenyan singer, Victoria Kimani to inform her that Ayisha is not qualified to be her manager.

“How could you be this wicked? Am I your co-equal? It is high time you stopped that nonsense,” Ayisha fumed in an audio recording.

She added that “Kimani comes to Ghana, I’m made her manager, you go into the person’s inbox to tell her I am not good as a manager so I shouldn’t be made her manager.

“Why would you do that? You call me a friend but speak evil of me? I know how you started. This is the same thing you did to Bibi Bright and Selly Galley; I’ll not tolerate that from you.”

However, Ayisha is now saying everything that happened was faked for attention.