Alan, Boakye Agyarko Fight For Votes In Koforidua

Two aspiring flagbearers on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and former Minister for Energy Boakye Agyarko, on Friday met at Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital to campaign for support for their presidential bids.

The two were in the region to sell their campaign messages to delegates and coincidentally met at the Regional Party office in Koforidua, where both cheerfully exchanged greetings and cracked jokes.

Boakye Agyarko was the first to engage the Regional Executives of the party, followed by Alan.

Alan Kyerematen so far has kicked start his campaign from the Ashanti Region dubbed ‘Homecoming” as well as visiting other regions before storming Koforidua.

At Koforidua On Friday, Alan paid a courtesy call to the Paramount Chief of New Juaben Traditional Council, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III, thereafter engaged the Regional Executive of the party and later in the day engaged with 33 constituencies Executives in the region.

The aim of the meetings in the region was to sell his ideas to them as part of his campaign.

Boakye Tour

The Former Minister for Energy and a founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and now an aspirant in the upcoming NPP Presidential Primary, Boakye Agyarko also kicked off his nationwide campaign tour, from his home region where he met with the Regional Executives.

He is expected to engage each constituency officers on the theme “Restoring Hope” on Friday, February 10, 2023.

This forms part of his vision which touches on the need for the party and its members to revisit the old tradition and principles to bring back the hope on which the party was founded, which will be a cardinal factor for victory for the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 general elections.

After engaging the Executives in Koforidua, he moves to the Krobo bloc in the Eastern Region where his mother comes from.

This is an act of paying homage to his matrilineal home and seeking their blessing.

He will then proceed to meet the Executives and Electoral Area Coordinators of the Asuogyaman, Lower Manya Krobo, Upper Manya Krobo, and Yilo Krobo constituencies.

The next stop of the campaign tour will be at his father’s home to also seek their blessings.

His father Kwasi Agyarko’s home is Agona Jamase in the Sekyere zone of the Ashanti Region which includes Ejisu, Juaben, Effiduase-Asokore, Mampong, Sekyere Afram Plains, Kumawu, Ejura Sekyere-Dumase, Nsuta Kwamang Beposo, and Afigya Sekyere East.

