Stonebwoy, Others To Rock ‘TGMA Xperience Concert’

The organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) have announced that some selected artistes have been invited to perform at the ‘TGMA Xperience Concert’ on Saturday, May 11 at Cape Coast.

The free Xperience Concert is being organised to give fans and nominees the opportunity to engage ahead of the main awards night scheduled for June.

Organised by Charterhouse, the TGMA Xperience Concert which promises to be a night of great live musical performances, will be held at the Cape Coast Robert Mensah Stadium and will feature some celebrated Ghanaian artistes.

Thousands of music lovers from all walks of life are expected to attend the event which kicks off at 7pm.

Performing artistes billed to rock the event include Stonebwoy, King Paluta, Kofi Kinaata, Nacee, Amerado, Adina and a host of others.

What’s even more exciting is that entrance to the event is entirely free, courtesy of Telecel, offering music enthusiasts a chance to experience the magic of live performances without any barriers.

The Xperience Concert has become a cornerstone of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards festivities; drawing thousands of fans from across the nation to revel in the electrifying atmosphere and witness their favourite artistes take the stage.

With its 25th edition, the event promises to be a landmark celebration of Ghanaian music, culture, and talent.

As anticipation mounts and excitement builds, all roads lead to Cape Coast for what is sure to be a night to remember.