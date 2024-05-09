Badminton Offers Certificate Scholarships … To 100 Ghanaian Players

Yeboah Evans, Badminton prez

Ghana Badminton, the National Governing Body of Badminton in the country, in collaboration with the Badminton World Federation and the World Academy of Sport (WAoS), has announced the launch of 100 scholarship programmes for dual career athletes.

Designed to support athletes who balance both education and elite sports, this initiative aims to equip them with valuable skills that enhance their career prospects and contribute to the development of their communities.

The Athlete Certificate Scholarship offers a unique opportunity for young athletes aged 15 to 18 to participate in engaging and interactive online sessions. These sessions are carefully crafted to educate athletes on essential aspects of their sporting careers, fostering success and knowledge in their chosen field.

The online course, which spans approximately 4.5 hours, provides a blend of educational content and practical insights tailored to the needs of dual-career athletes.

Applicants must be in good standing with their respective Badminton clubs, schools and shared interest groups to be eligible for the Athlete Certificate scholarship.

The deadline for submitting applications is May 31, 2024. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit Ghana Badminton for detailed information on the application process and access to the application form.

“We are thrilled to partner with BWF and the World Academy of Sport to offer this valuable opportunity to Ghanaian badminton athletes for dual career athletes scholarships certification programme – a necessary component of participation within our 2027 Strategic Plan,” said Yeboah Evans, President, Ghana Badminton.

“This 100 Athlete Certificate Scholarship to be awarded will not only empower young athletes to excel in their sporting endeavours, but also equip them with essential skills that extend beyond the Badminton court, enriching their lives and the nationwide communities they serve. Our growing nationwide visibility for all playing Ghanaians of all ages and abilities kindles this.”

As the application deadline approaches, the national and international federation encourages eligible athletes to seize this opportunity to enhance their knowledge and skills through the Athlete Certificate scholarship. By investing in the development of young athletes, Ghana Badminton, BWF and WAoS aim to nurture future leaders in Badminton and beyond.