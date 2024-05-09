Daddy Lumba, Shatta Wale Thrill London Fans

Daddy Lumba (left) with Kofi Nti, Medikal, Shatta Wale and Samini on stage

Shatta Wale, Samini, Medikal, and highlife icon Kofi Nti joined forces to deliver an incredible performance that left Ghanaian music fans astonished at Daddy Lumba’s sold-out show in London.

Numerous music fans attended the “Legends Night With Daddy” concert hosted by Alordia Promotions and West Coast at the esteemed Lighthouse Theatre in UK on May 6, to celebrate highlife music.

The much hyped event attracted a large number of music fans in UK, friends of the artistes, as well as some of the UK-based celebrities.

At the event held to celebrate legends and highlife music, Daddy Lumba performed most of his popular hit songs without breaks, to entertain fans.

It was exciting to see the crowd’s reaction when Daddy Lumba unleashed some of their popular hit songs.

The evening’s high point was when several of Ghana’s biggest musicians, including singer Essi Music, gave unexpected performances.

Known for his compelling stage presence and silky vocals, Samini opened the evening with a high-energy show that had the audience cheering.

He sang several of his best-known songs, solidifying his versatility for live performance.

Shatta Wale was the next performer after Samini and brought his electrifying energy to the audience. As the dancehall king performed, the crowd was singing along to every word.

Medikal came up on stage with an explosive performance, grappling the attention of patrons with his catchy lyrics and rhymes.

The cooperation between the four musicians was what really made the show. The audience cheered as Daddy Lumba called them on stage for a special performance.