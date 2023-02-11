This Is So Absolutely Disgusting!

ALL RIGHT, we all know that the galamseyers have no conscience and have proved this again and again by attempting to ruin some of the most important rivers in our dear country.

Ankobrah, Pra, Offin, Tanoh Kronkron and Birem Abenaa now exist only in name, thanks to the galamseyers. But who would have thought that they would be so Utterly Wicked as to attempt to destroy the single Most Important Road in Ghana, the Accra to Kumasi Road?

They have dared to touch that road (near Osino) because they think we have a weak-knee Government.

How did they come by this opinion?

They have been watching the Government, haven’t they?

Are they not intelligent enough to read the body language the Government has been displaying towards the galamsey issue?

Today, the Government sets up Operation Vanguard. Tomorrow, it is taken off the job. Without explanation. “Tomorrow next” it rears up Operation Vanguard Series Two! But that too vanishes into thin air. Again, without explanation.

As we scratch our heads in puzzlement, Operation Halt is launched.

The galamseyers LAUGH! They laugh even more as more verbiage emerges from Government quarters: “community mining” (or laundering of the image of galamseyers who have “political connections”.)

Meanwhile, galamseyers continue to be “caught”.

But it looks as if they are processed in the “usual” lackadaisical Ghanaian way. A Chief Justice suggests: “Let’s set up galamsey courts to speed up the trial of galamsey offenders”. But the usual Ghanaian “umerta” (Mafia-type SILENCE) greets the idea. Soon she retires anyway. And galamsey cases go through the justice system at the same speed as our proverbial land cases. The galamseyers LAUGH some MORE!

They get their biggest laugh, though, when the Government rushes through Parliament, legislation that will jail convicted galamseyers up to 25 years.

Their foreign collaborators, according to the new law (Act 995), would be made to serve long prison sentences in Ghana first and WOULD THEN BE DEPORTED.

As I say, the galamseyers had a big laugh. For they knew the Government was BLUFFING!

The evidence for that conclusion? As far as this writer knows, if anyone has been TRIED under Act 995, it was in a “Star Chamber”.

So now, the galamsey operators want to cut Ghana in two by destroying the Accra- Kumasi Road!

What really can be said about that?

BY Cameron Duodu