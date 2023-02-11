South African Rapper AKA Shot Dead

South African rapper, Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA was shot and killed – along with another man – in a drive-by shooting at a popular night spot on Durban’s Florida Road on Friday night.

According to a first responder at the scene, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Forbes was shot while s tanding on the pavement when gunfire rang out shortly after 22:00.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda confirmed to News24 that a “well-known rapper” was gunned down in Florida Road, Durban on Friday evening just after 22:00.

The shooting occurred in the popular entertainment district, which was brought to a standstill after police officers closed the road.

The two men who died had sustained gunshot wounds and despite efforts to resuscitate one of them, he succumbed to his injuries.

Forbes was billed to perform in the city on Friday night, and footage posted on Instagram showed jovial scenes as the rapper toasted with a table full of friends.