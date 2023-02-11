Delta Air Lines Donates $100,000 to Earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

Delta Air Lines on February 9 announced its intention to contribute $100,000 to the American Red Cross to support the operations and response of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Delta has rallied support from its customers and the public in a bid to help the earthquake victims through a link on their website. They urged people living outside of the United States but hoping to donate towards this worthy cause to do so via the website. All contributions will be sent to the IFRC.

The donations marked for disaster relief purposes is in addition to the $1 million contributed by the airline to the Red Cross yearly. It will be used to support search and rescue operations; offer first aid and psychological support; perform emergency medical evacuations; transport injured people to hospitals; distribute blood and plasma to affected regions; and deliver hot meals and basic aid items such as tents and blankets for those injured and evacuated.

Tad Hutcheson, Delta’s Managing Director of Community Engagement remarked, “The most important way to help is through financial giving, as the American Red Cross and the IFCRC have the resources and infrastructure to obtain and deliver goods, supplies and trained volunteers to the places and people that need it most.”

Partnering with the Red Cross for 80 years

The American Red Cross and Delta have a long-standing partnership dating as far back as 1941. The $100,000 stipulated for disaster relief in Turkey and Syria is inclusive to the carrier’s $1 million grant to the American Red Cross as an Annual Disaster Giving Program partner. Over the years, the airline has also lent additional assistance to hurricane relief in the US, earthquakes in Haiti, and organized blood drives.

Source: KCC