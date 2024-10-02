NDC Supporter Lashed For Tearing Down Peter Amewu Posters

A shocking incident has unfolded in Gbi-Bla, in the Hohoe Constituency, Volta Region, where a National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporter was viciously attacked by New Patriotic Party (NPP) loyalists.

The victim was caught for defacing the posters of incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Peter Amewu.

According to eyewitnesses, the NDC supporter was spotted destroying Amewu’s campaign materials, sparking outrage among NPP supporters.

In a display of responsibility, the NPP loyalists caught him and lashed him.

The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, was later asked to go.

-BY Daniel Bampoe