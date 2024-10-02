Prez Akufo-Addo Rallies Support For Bawumia In Upper East

President Nana Akufo-Addo concluded a successful visit to the Upper East Region, engaging with traditional rulers, clergy, Imams, and key stakeholders.

Reflecting on his presidency, Akufo-Addo highlighted significant strides made in infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, and social welfare.

President Akufo-Addo expressed pride in the development projects and policies implemented, aimed at improving lives across Ghana.

Looking ahead, he endorsed New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as the right leader to secure the region’s future.

“I firmly believe that the fortunes of the Upper East Region are secured in the capable hands of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,” Akufo-Addo stated.

During his visit, the President urged residents to support Bawumia in the December elections, ensuring continuity of progress for generations to come.

The president’s endorsement underscores Bawumia’s commitment to Ghana’s prosperity, encapsulated in his campaign slogans #ItIsPossible and #BawumiaMeansBusiness.

This strategic move is expected to bolster Bawumia’s campaign in the Upper East Region, a crucial constituency in Ghana’s presidential elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe