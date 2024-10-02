Wizkid Says David Has “No Talent”

Nigerian music star Wizkid has stirred up controversy once again by taking a shot at fellow artist Davido.

This comes after Davido teased an upcoming single with YG Marley, prompting Wizkid to throw shade on social media.

Wizkid took to X to express his thoughts, writing, “P*ssy boys dropping mids again!”

Fans quickly speculated that the comment was aimed at Davido, with whom Wizkid had a heated exchange on the platform a few months ago.

When an X user, @CulturalVoice, asked Wizkid if he needed to “beef” Davido for his songs to sell, Wizkid responded, “I don’t beef wack niggas! We all know he’s wack! No talent!”