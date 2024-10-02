Is NDC Funding Organised Labour Galamsey Strike With GHC400,000?

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) appears to to have jumped into the galamsey politics with allegations that it has donated an amount of GHC400,000 to Organised Labour to support their nationwide strike against galamsey (illegal mining).

This move has raised eyebrows, with many questioning the motivations behind the donation.

The New Patriotic Party government led by President Akufo-Addo administration has faced criticism for its handling of the issue, and the NDC’s donation is seen as a strategic move to capitalize on the situation.

Labour Unions’ Demands

The Organized Labour has been vocal about its demands, including better working conditions, increased wages, and a comprehensive plan to address galamsey.

The NDC’s donation is seen as an attempt to align itself with Labour Unions and gain political mileage.

The donation has sparked concerns about the potential politicization of the galamsey issue.

Critics argue that the NDC’s move undermines the credibility of Organised Labour and may compromise their ability to negotiate with the government effectively.

The Labour front is already divided with union members, including representatives from the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), and Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOSSAG), having expressed concerns over the recent call for a nationwide strike against galamsey (illegal mining) by Organised Labour.

The members in a statement signed by Kwabena Adu Amankwa, Henry Ofosu Kwarteng, Mrs. Joyce Halm, and Victor Ametepor, questioned the lack of transparency and communication from their leaders regarding the strike.

They claimed not to have received any letters or invitations to discuss the strike, nor were they aware of any scheduled meetings with state actors and stakeholders.

Furthermore, the members raised concerns about the timing of the strike, citing a recent donation of GHC400,000 from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to enhance union programs and activities.

This donation, they noted, was the first in seven years, leading them to suspect that the strike might be motivated by political interests rather than a genuine concern for the galamsey issue.

A Call for Alternative Solutions

Rather than a nationwide strike, the members suggested engaging with communities affected by galamsey, educating them, and demanding more from the government to stop mining in river bodies.

They argued that a strike would be reckless and selfish, considering the potential disruption to essential services and the economic impact on workers with families to support.

Background on Organised Labour’s Demands

Organised Labour has been vocal about its demands, including a proposed 75% increment in base pay for 2024 to meet the rising cost of living in Ghana.

However, the government’s proposal of an 18% increment was rejected, with labour leaders insisting on at least 60%.

The current strike call has sparked concerns about the union’s motivations and potential political manipulation.

A Plea for Transparency

The labour union members urged their leaders to return the GHC 400,000 donation and ensure transparency in their decision-making processes.

They emphasized the need to prioritize workers’ interests and avoid being used for political agenda that might harm the country.

