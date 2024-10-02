Keche Wife’s Woes Deepen In Amenfi Central NDC Race, As EC Petitioned To Drop Her

The plaintiffs who are challenging the eligibility of Joana Cudjoe Gyan, wife of popular artiste Keche, to represent the National Democratic Congress, NDC as its Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Amenfi Central have petitioned the Electoral Commission (EC) not go ahead to process the form of the PC.

According to the petitioners, the order of the Sekondi High Court, which was issued on May 31, 2024 that the parliamentary primary that elected Joana Gyan as the NDC PC has not been set aside by any Court of competent jurisdiction.

The plaintiffs filed a motion, praying the court for an order for interlocutory injunction restraining the PC from holding herself out as the elected candidate for the constituency, pending the determination of the suit.

They also asked the court to restrain the NDC and the Electoral Commission (EC), their agents and officers from holding out or allowing the PC to hold herself out as the elected NDC PC for the constituency pending the final determination of the suit.

In their statement of claim, the plaintiffs noted that Ms. Gyan was not eligible to be elected as the PC at the time of her nomination and election.

They averred that Joana Cudjoe’s election as NDC PC was in contravention of the Constitution of the NDC, its election guidelines and also the laws of the country.

The plaintiffs averred that per the constitution of the NDC, a person ought to have been an active member of the party in the constituency level for not less than four years immediately preceding the date of filing of nomination.

They argued that the active NDC member should also be a card-bearing member of the party in good standing, who has paid party membership dues in full.

The plaintiffs noted further that at the time Ms. Gyan filed her nomination, contested and was elected as the PC in addition to not meeting the requirements stated, she was not even a registered voter.

They stated that a pre-requisite to obtaining a party card and subsequently, the payment of membership dues, is that a person should be a registered voter.

The plaintiffs mentioned that Ms. Gyan allegedly forged a voter identification card which she used to complete the form to obtain a party card from the Bantama Constituency of the NDC in Ashanti region, so she could back-date her party card at the constituency level.

The plaintiffs averred further that the PC forged a membership card of the NDC to enable her to meet the eligibility requirements.

In the NDC’s affidavit in opposition, the General Secretary of the party, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey stated that any restraint on Ms. Gyan and the party would cause inconvenience and hardship to the two parties since the NDC would have no PC for the constituency in the upcoming elections.

The High Court in Sekondi then placed an injunction on the NDC PC from holding herself as such.

However, on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC annulled the parliamentary primary for a rerun.

Later, it was reported that Joana Cudjoe Gyan has been re-elected as the NDC PC for Amenfi Central unopposed.

According to the report, she was re-elected through acclamation after the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) and her contender, Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah withdrew from the race.

However, the plaintiffs maintain that what the party did was a clear violation of the Court order.

“We hope that the Commission will act accordingly and abide by the order of the Court in order to avoid our intended action”, they stated.

