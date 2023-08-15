Nollywood Hosts Candlelight Service For Saint Obi

Stakeholders in Nollywood held a candlelight service for the late veteran actor Saint Obinna Nwafor, otherwise known as Saint Obi.

This was to honoured the memory of the late actor.

The solemn event was held in Lagos with a procession that started at Oriental Hotel and ended at Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island.

Actors Guild of Nigeria shared pictures of the service on social media.

Saint Obi passed away at the age of 57 on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Jos, Plateau State.

Reports indicated that the actor died at the home of one of his siblings.

The family of Saint Obi has announced that his funeral service has been scheduled for August 18.

Saint Obi was famous for his roles in State of Emergency; Candle Light; Sakobi; Goodbye Tomorrow; Heart of Gold; Festival of Fire; Executive Crime; and Last Party, among others.