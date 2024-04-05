NPP External Affairs Director Withdraws From Ejisu Parliamentary Race

Kwame Kyeretwie-Amponsah, the director of external affairs for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reversed his decision to contest the Ejisu parliamentary seat in the upcoming by-election.

This pivotal announcement follows extensive consultations with high-ranking party officials, with Kyeretwie-Amponsah formally conveying his decision to the party’s election committee on Wednesday, April 3.

The well-known NPP figure’s withdrawal aligns with a similar move by the constituency chairman, Kofi Ampofo Agyapong, both citing the paramount importance of fostering party unity and cohesion. Kyeretwie-Amponsah explained, “While doing my consultations, it became critical that currently as I stand, I oversee the party’s external engagements and play a role as a member of the manifesto committee on foreign affairs. With my current responsibilities, I believe I have much to offer that is vital for the success of our victory in December 2024. Thus, we are stepping back to focus on what is expected of us.”

As the Ejisu constituency prepares for the parliamentary by-election, nine individuals have already acquired nomination forms as potential candidates following the closure of nominations on the same day.

The NPP has set the election of a parliamentary candidate for the constituency on Saturday, April 13, 2024, following the tragic passing of the former Member of Parliament (MP) and Deputy Finance Minister, John Ampontuah Kumah.

In a statement issued by the party’s general secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, interested parliamentary hopefuls were able to purchase and submit their nomination forms from Tuesday, April 2 to Thursday, April 4, 2024, at the constituency party office.

Aspiring candidates were required to pay a non-refundable application fee of GHC3,000 through a banker’s draft payable to the NPP national headquarters in Accra.

Moreover, the NPP underscored its commitment to diversity and inclusivity by offering a 50% discount on filing fees for women, youth (individuals aged 18 to 40 years), and persons with disabilities (PWDs). This concession reduces their non-refundable filing fee to GHC1,500.

Below is the list of potential parliamentary candidates who have purchased nomination forms:

1. Hon Helena Mensa

2. Lawyer Kwabena Boateng

3. Lawyer Portia Baffoe Abronye

4. Madam Pokuaa Boitey

5. Dr Evans Duah

6. Lawyer Kwasi Nyantakyi

7. Klinsman Karikari Mensah

8. Hon Aaron Prince Duah

9. Maame Yaa Aboagye

As the race for the Ejisu parliamentary seat intensifies, aspiring candidates are gearing up for the forthcoming election, eager to showcase their capabilities and serve the constituency diligently.

By Vincent Kubi