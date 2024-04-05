New ECG Board Chairman Reassures President Akufo-Addo To Keep Lights On

Herbert Krapa, the new Board Chairman of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has expressed his gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve in his recent appointment.

In a Facebook post, Krapa conveyed his appreciation, saying, “Thank you Mr. President for the honour to serve as ECG Chair. The lights will be kept on.”

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, conducted the official swearing-in ceremony of Herbert Krapa as the ECG Board Chairman.

The Minister highlighted that Krapa’s appointment reflects the President’s strong commitment to the company, emphasizing the necessity for a culture of accountability, professionalism, and innovation at ECG.

In his address, Dr. Prempeh acknowledged the challenges that have beset the company, almost rendering it unfit for purpose.

However, he stressed the importance of persevering on a journey to ensure that ECG fulfills its mission, a sentiment shared by the President.

The Energy Minister urged the new Chairman to recognize the trust and expectations placed on him by the head of state, emphasizing the need for decisive actions and leadership to address critical issues facing the ECG.

Responding to his new responsibilities, Mr. Krapa, who also serves as a Deputy Minister for Energy, pledged to lead the company with unwavering integrity, transparency, and a strong focus on delivering value to the Ghanaian populace.

Herbert Krapa affirmed his commitment to realizing the President’s vision for a robust ECG that can ensure reliable electricity supply to the nation.

He expressed determination to work closely with the Minister and stakeholders to bring about the necessary changes and improvements vital for ECG’s success.

Through this appointment, both President Akufo-Addo and Minister Prempeh have shown their dedication to enhancing the operations of ECG and ensuring that Ghanaian citizens benefit from an efficient and sustainable electricity service devoid of dumsor.

By Vincent Kubi