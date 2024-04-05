Abu Sakara Clarifies Joining Forces With Alan Yellow Army

Abu Sakara

The Founder of the National Interest Movement (NIM), Dr. Abu Sakara Foster, addressed the recent premature announcement concerning the finalization of an agreement forming an Alliance led by the Movement for Change (M4C) in collaboration with his NIM.

Dr. Foster clarified that the statement’s release was necessitated by unforeseen circumstances that could have skewed the narrative of the Alliance, emphasizing the importance of setting the record straight promptly.

Highlighting potential resistance to establishing a credible alternative political movement, Dr. Abu Sakara voiced concerns that attempts to forge alliances with institutional structures could face internal and external obstacles.

He stressed the need to prevent any distortions of the Alliance’s goals and objectives.

The Independent presidential candidate, Alan John Kyerematen, announced a strategic partnership with the NIM to establish ‘The Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC),’ marking a significant new development in Ghanaian politics.

This collaboration aims to attract a broad spectrum of Ghanaian society, particularly engaging youth and women, with the ultimate goal of ushering in an independent candidate as the President of Ghana.

Dr. Sakara outlined plans to reveal further details about the Alliance and its members in the upcoming week, highlighting ongoing discussions with potential partners who are yet to finalize their decisions on joining the Alliance. The Alliance has been structured to accommodate growth as more entities align with its vision.

With a focus on rejuvenating hope among disillusioned Ghanaians seeking an alternative with credible leaders for the 2024 elections, Dr. Sakara shared the Alliance’s commitment to transformative change and inclusive governance.

He underscored the diversity of personalities within the Alliance, refraining from speculation on the eventual choice to lead alongside Alan Kyerematen at this stage.

Dr. Sakara expressed eagerness to introduce Ghanaians to the Alliance’s purpose, immediate objectives, and the prospects it offers for the forthcoming elections. The Alliance’s potential value as an alternative option in Ghana’s political landscape will be carefully evaluated in the coming period.

In a message resonating with hope and perseverance, Dr. Sakara concluded with the rallying cry ‘Nil Despradum – Never give up hope’ and ‘La luche continua hasta la victoria! – the struggle continues until victory is achieved.’

The unfolding developments surrounding the Alliance for Revolutionary Change signal a dynamic shift in Ghanaian politics, setting the stage for an exciting new chapter leading up to the 2024 elections.

By Vincent Kubi