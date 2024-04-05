Jah Wizdom Holds Album Launch In Kumasi

Some selected reggae artistes, including Bobo Ranking, Bongofari among others, are billed to perform at the album launch of reggae artiste, songwriter and performer, Jah Wizdom this Saturday, April 6 at the Kumasi City Mall, at 4pm.

Jah Wizdom is a renowned reggae artiste whose music has been inspiring souls for the past years.

The launch of the album titled ‘Mama Africa’, which is being organised in partnership with Angel Group of Companies and Judah Land Empire Records, is expected to attract a section of reggae artistes, music industry stakeholders as well as family and friends of Jah Wizdom.

Other artistes billed to perform at the launch include DJ Scorpion, DJ Obibini, Ayahman and a host of others.

Jah Wizdom has promised to not only light up the day with special stage performances, but will also make the evening sparkle with other stars on the bill.

Jah Wizdom is confident his new yet to be launched album will get him prominence, and is putting in a lot of effort to exhibit a never-seen-before performance at the event.

The reggae artiste, who has what it takes to meet the demands of music lovers in Ghana and beyond, is credited with a number of songs.

He believes that the album will surely rub shoulders with those already on the music scene.

Jah Wizdom’s latest album is a presentation of great lyrical contents. The songs on the album have good sound quality, danceable beats and backing vocals. It is truly a good finished product for public consumption.

By George Clifford Owusu