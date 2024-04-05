Kurt Meets New NSA Boss

Kurt (R) with NSA boss

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, has held a first meeting with the newly appointed Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Dodzie Numekevor, to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The fruitful discussion, which took place at the Headquarters of the Authority located at the Accra Sports Stadium, centered on cooperation, infrastructure, revenue generation, the new age group national teams, and the general progress of the two organisations.

The newly-appointed NSA boss indicated his desire to work with the GFA in a collaborative manner, adding that he was looking forward to enjoying a very good working relationship with the Association.

On his part, the Football Association chief thanked Mr. Numekevor for his proactive approach to building a cordial relationship with the GFA.

He was full of praise for the new Director-General for his warm reception and indicated readiness to work with the NSA in an open and respectful way.

A key area stressed by President Okraku was the need for seamless communication between the Authority and the Association. He pointed out that most of the challenges that had bedeviled the relationship between the two organisations in the recent past had arisen from gaps in communication.

The National Sports Authority Director-General expressed his commitment to ensuring that communication flow between the Authority and the GFA would be great.

He requested that the GFA provide the Authority with its consolidated calendar of activities for the entire year (matches and events) to enable effective planning.

This is the first of many engagements that will take place between President Kurt Okraku and Dodzie Numekevor.

President Okraku was accompanied by a high-powered delegation made up of General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq, Chief of Staff, Michael Osekre, Head of Public Relations and Strategy, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe and Director of Competitions, Julius Emunah.