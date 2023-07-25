NPP Presidential Primary: Balloting Moved To Tomorrow

The Presidential Elections Committee of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rescheduled the balloting of aspirants scheduled for today July 25, 2023 to tomorrow Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 11:00 am.

The party had initially planned to conduct the presidential balloting on Monday, July 24, 2023, as stated in the revised guidelines.

However, the proceedings did not take place as planned due to concerns raised by representatives of some aspiring candidates.

These concerns encompassed various aspects, including the modalities of the balloting process, appropriate venues, run-off procedures, measures for breaking a tie, and the accuracy of the voter register. Recognizing the importance of addressing these concerns, the representatives requested a brief adjournment to consult with the presidential candidates.

The committee graciously accepted their request and has now rescheduled a meeting to deliberate on the issues raised. The representatives, who will have had the opportunity to consult with their respective candidates, will join the committee in these discussions.

The rescheduled meeting will provide an avenue for the aspirants’ concerns to be thoroughly examined and considered, ensuring a transparent and fair electoral process.

The rescheduling followed the inauguration of the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) on Monday, July 24, 2023.

After the inauguration, the committee held its maiden meeting to discuss the upcoming balloting when the rescheduling took place.

The PEC aims to foster an inclusive and democratic election that will ultimately result in the selection of the party’s presidential candidate. The committee is committed to upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, and democratic participation throughout the electoral proceedings.

As the committee continues its work in deliberations, the Party urges members, supporters, and the public to remain patient and supportive as they work to resolve the outstanding issues.

The Party reaffirms its commitment to conducting a free and fair presidential primary, promoting the ideals of democracy and inclusivity within the party.

By Vincent Kubi