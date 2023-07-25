Freda Prempeh Replaces Cecilia Dapaah As Akufo-Addo Makes Mini Reshuffle

Dr. Freda Prempeh

In a latest political development on Tuesday July 25, 2023 the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has made a significant appointment by naming Dr Freda Prempeh as the new Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

Ms Prempeh, who previously served as the Minister of State at the Presidency and represented Tano North in Parliament, will now take charge of managing the crucial sectors of sanitation and water resources in the country.

Additionally, President Akufo-Addo, in consultation with the Ministers for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Roads and Highways, respectively, has swapped two deputy ministers.

He has appointed the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament for Afigya Sekyere East, Mavis Nkansah Boadu, as Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Member of Parliament for Tatale/Sanguli, Thomas Mbomba, as Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways.

These appointments take effect immediately, according to a statement issued by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications, Office of the President.

This appointment comes as Cecilia Abena Dapaah stepped down from her position as Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

President Akufo Addo accepted Hon. Dapaah’s resignation letter, which was dated Saturday, July 22, 2023.

The President expressed his gratitude to Ms Dapaah for her service and wished her well in her future endeavors.

Freda Prempeh, known for her dedication and commitment to public service, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role. As the newly appointed Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, she will be responsible for addressing the pressing challenges related to sanitation and water supply in the country.

This includes implementing sustainable solutions to improve access to clean water, managing waste disposal systems effectively, and promoting hygiene practices among the population by fighting open defecation.

Ghana faces various sanitation and water-related issues, including inadequate access to clean water in rural areas, poor sanitation facilities, and pollution of water bodies. Hon. Prempeh’s appointment indicates the government’s focus on prioritizing these critical sectors and finding sustainable solutions to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.

With her new responsibilities, Freda Prempeh is expected to work closely with other stakeholders, including local authorities, non-governmental organizations, and international partners, to develop and implement programs that bring about positive change in the sanitation and water sectors.

Her leadership, coupled with the government’s commitment to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, holds the promise of making significant strides in improving sanitation and water resources management in Ghana.

As Hon. Prempeh assumes her new position, Ghanaians remain hopeful that her appointment will mark the beginning of a transformative era in the country’s sanitation and water sectors, ultimately leading to improved health and well-being for all citizens.

By Vincent Kubi