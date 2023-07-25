Ghanaian Striker Grabs First League Goal

Italy-born Ghanaian forward, Godberg Barry Cooper, scored his very first competitive goal for new side UTA Arad when they succumbed to CFR Cluj in the Romanian Liga 1.

Cooper got the consolation for UTA when they lost 3-1 to Cluj in a matchday two fixture at the Arena Francisc Neuman in Arad on Friday evening.

The burly attacker opened the scoring to give UTA the lead when he finished off a pass from Slovakian midfielder, Andrej Fabry, in the 27th minute.

Cluj drew level two minutes afterward when Romania U-21 international, Daniel Birligea, found the back of the net.

UTA midfielder, Catalin Carp, scored an own goal to send Cluj into the lead before the break.

Ghana U-23 star, Emmanuel Yeboah, rounded off the victory five minutes from time for the visitors after coming on in the second half in place of Spanish forward, Jefte Betancor.