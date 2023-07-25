Cecilia Dapaah Granted Bail After Over 5hours Grilling

Cecilia Dapaah

The immediate past Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who was arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has been granted bail.

She was released on a bail bond with surety late Monday evening after subjecting her to thorough interrogations spanning over five hours.

The arrest came after allegations of a million-dollar cash theft by her housekeepers, which ultimately led to Ms. Dapaah’s resignation over the weekend.

In response to these allegations, the OSP conducted searches at both her official residence in Cantonments and her private residence in Abelemekpe, all in the capital.

Monday evening saw Ms. Dapaah being taken to her official residence in Cantonments, where OSP officials carried out a thorough search. Following this, her Abelemekpe residence was also subjected to a search by operatives of the Special Prosecutor.

The details surrounding the arrest and the conducted searches have not been disclosed to the public at this point. However, sources suggest that the OSP is expected to provide updates on the arrest and the outcome of the search operations on Tuesday.

The exact findings of the searches are still unknown.

As part of the ongoing investigation, it is reported that more of Ms. Dapaah’s relatives have been and will be questioned.

Additionally, she has been served with the declaration of income and property forms, which reflects the seriousness of the allegations against her.

The Ghanaian public is eagerly awaiting further updates from the OSP regarding the arrest of Ms. Dapaah and the progress made in this high-profile case.

