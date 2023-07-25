GNPC Hands Astro Turf To Adentan

Officials of GNPC and members of the Assembly line up after the exercise

Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has added yet another astro turf to the numerous it has constructed across the country, with Adentan being the latest beneficiary.

The initiative, GNPC’s Sports Infrastructure Project, is aimed at economically empowering the youth through sports with an opportunity to improve their skills on standard FIFA pitches.

The pitch, which was technically handed to the Assembly, which has floodlights and a fence, is one of several social impact interventions arranged by the GNPC Foundation across the country.

And the officials of GNPC expect it to improve the general health and well-being of people while offering young members of the community an avenue to polish their football talents.

Executive Director of GNPC Foundation, Dr. Dominic Kwesi Eduah, at a short technical handing over ceremony few days ago stated emphatically that GNPC, as a corporate body, has made a deliberate policy to use a significant portion of their share of the oil revenue for social interventions such as the building a new astro turf, to remarkably improve the quality of life of citizens.

He said, “As we all know, with regular and consistent training and exercise comes good health and well-being, so I implore all stakeholders to ensure this facility is maintained to serve its fullest purpose.”

The MCE of Adentan Municipality, Alexander Daniel Nii Noi Adumoah, who received the facility on behalf of the people, expressed gratitude to GNPC for providing them with a project the youth have earnestly waited on.

He added, “Many of our youth in the community are naturally gifted and talented footballers who need a facility such as this to exhibit their skills and we’re of the firm belief that the next Abedi Pele’s and Asamoah Gyan’s will be produced from this locality.”

Also present for the ceremony were representative of Adentan Traditional Council, Obed Nii Anyetei Kwakoranya, and Assembly Member for Manmomo Electoral Area, Emmanuel Sackey.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum