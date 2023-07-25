Cudjoe Shines In Dundee Scottish League Cup

Mathew Cudjoe

Matthew Cudjoe turned game-changer when he got subbed and helped Dundee United to beat Peterhead 3-0 on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in the Scottish League Cup.

The Ghana youth international was introduced after 56 minutes at Tannadice Park and his contributions were crucial to help The Tangerines end a seven-match losing streak.

Cudjoe set up Declan Glass for the second but the latter’s 20-yard effort fizzed just over.

The former Young Apostles man won a penalty in the 77th minute, which was converted by Kevin Holt to seal victory.

Dundee United must win their last Group match tonight or get eliminated in the Viaplay.

GHANASOCCERNET